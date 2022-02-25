SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Maple Leafs recall top prospect Nick Robertson from minors

Aaron Vickers
Feb 25 2022, 4:21 pm
Nick Robertson is back in the big league.

The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled Robertson from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Friday. He recently returned from a non-displaced fracture of his right fibula sustained on October 17. The injury did not require surgery.

In nine games with the Marlies this season, Robertson has eight points (three goals, five assists). 

Robertson has one assist in six NHL games with the Maple Leafs, all in the 2020-21 season. He also played four games in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, scoring once. 

He had 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 21 games in the AHL last season.

He was originally selected in the second round (No. 53) of the 2019 NHL Draft. 

