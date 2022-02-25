Maple Leafs recall top prospect Nick Robertson from minors

Nick Robertson is back in the big league.

The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled Robertson from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Friday. He recently returned from a non-displaced fracture of his right fibula sustained on October 17. The injury did not require surgery.

The Maple Leafs have recalled forward Nick Robertson from the Toronto Marlies (AHL) — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 25, 2022

In nine games with the Marlies this season, Robertson has eight points (three goals, five assists).

Robertson has one assist in six NHL games with the Maple Leafs, all in the 2020-21 season. He also played four games in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, scoring once.

He had 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 21 games in the AHL last season.

During yesterday's media avail, Leafs GM Kyle Dubas had high praise for top prospect Nick Robertson, who recently returned from injury with the AHL Marlies "It is the best I have seen him play at this level not only on the puck but off of it … His skating looks a lot better" https://t.co/teHVzHBTTZ — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 21, 2022

He was originally selected in the second round (No. 53) of the 2019 NHL Draft.