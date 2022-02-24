NHL fines Leafs’ Michael Bunting for diving (VIDEO)

Michael Bunting is a little lighter in the wallet after the Toronto Maple Leafs rookie was fined $2,000 for diving by the NHL on Thursday.

The fine comes under NHL Rule 64 for diving/embellishment and “is designed to bring attention to and more seriously penalize players (and teams) who repeatedly dive and embellish in an attempt to draw penalties,” according to the NHL.

Michael Bunting has been fined $2,000 for diving/embellishment. Thoughts🤔 pic.twitter.com/cdMhOhUXUV — Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) February 24, 2022

The fine indicates Bunting has been previously warned about diving. The first instance of such an infraction does not come with a monetary penalty.

Another incident will result in a $3,000 fine.

Bunting was issued his first warning after an incident flagged by NHL Hockey Operations from a game against the Nashville Predators on November 16. He was fined after his second citation, which triggered the fine, at 12:42 of the second period of a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on February 17. Bunting was not penalized on the play.

The money from Bunting’s fine goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.