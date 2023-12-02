Reaves trades words with Marchand ahead of Leafs-Bruins game tonight

Tonight’s matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins promises to be must-watch TV.

These two teams have a rivalry that dates back ages, and has been made even more fun this season thanks to the Leafs’ acquisition of Ryan Reaves. The 36-year-old has already become a major talking point in the rivalry due to his lack of a response in a game versus the Bruins earlier this season, where Marchand got tied up with Timothy Liljegren and knocked the Leafs defenceman out long-term.

After the game had ended, Reaves took some flack for not responding to Marchand, but defended himself by saying he was never given an opportunity to be out on the ice at the same time as the Bruins forward. Whether he will get that chance tonight remains to be seen, but he made sure to have some fun with the media this morning when asked about the pesky winger.

“He likes to tell me he makes a lot more [money] than I do,” said a grinning Reaves. “That’s okay. Lots of people do.”

While Reaves seemed to be having fun, the comments didn’t seem to amuse Marchand when he heard them. In fact, he claimed that what Reaves told the media wasn’t entirely accurate, and took a shot at the Leafs enforcer while doing so.

“I think I said that once, a long time ago,” said Marchand. “Sounds like he’s holding onto it.”

While it’s become apparent that these two don’t like one another, the chances of anything happening between them in tonight’s game are slim to none. That said, you can expect the two to be trading barbs back and forth all night, which should help add even more fire to what is expected to be a highly physical game. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm ET.