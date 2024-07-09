Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves has always been a player who appears to play by his own set of rules.

And apparently, that line of thinking also applies to what he chooses to wear, or not wear, to the wedding of his former teammate.

On Monday, Reaves uploaded a photo to his Instagram page of himself at the wedding of 2021 NHL Norris Trophy winner and New York Rangers star defenceman Adam Fox to Tate Green.

But instead of being decked out in a tuxedo or even a three-piece suit, “Reavo” decided to hit the photo booth while going shirtless, only visibly wearing a pair of sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reaves (@reavo7five)

To be fair to Reaves, it’s not like he was without a tarp for the entirety of the event, with another picture that he uploaded showing him in a white dress shirt.

Ryan Reaves is having a heck of a summer pic.twitter.com/kHuOs9kb2D — katie (@itsmitchmarney) July 9, 2024

Fox and Reaves played together for two seasons in New York, with the latter joining the Minnesota Wild before signing a three-year deal with Toronto last summer.

Reaves played just a single season with the Leafs but was already floated as a buyout possibility for the final two years of his deal due to heavily struggling throughout much of the season. In 49 regular season games with the team, he put up four goals and two assists, while also adding 49 penalty minutes. He also put up one assist in five postseason games.

Defensively, however, he struggled mightily, being on the ice for 22 goals against at 5v5 compared to just 10 goals for, a team-worst 31.25% GF among regular Leafs forwards.

In any case, it’s clear that while Reaves’ best playing days might be behind him, his personality isn’t going away anytime soon.