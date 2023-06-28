Leafs just re-signed their second player of the day

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made their second signing of the day.

Just a few hours after inking David Kampf to a four-year deal, the team announced they’d come to terms with Pontus Holmberg on a new contract of his own.

Holmberg’s contract is a two-year contract with an average annual value of $800,000, per the team.

A 24-year-old Swedish centre, Holmberg was originally taken at 156th overall in the 2018 draft by Toronto.

He spent parts of two seasons with the Marlies before making his NHL debut, where Holmberg had five goals and eight assists in 37 games for the Maple Leafs in the 2022-23 season.