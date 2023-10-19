Leafs prospect Easton Cowan is absolutely lighting up the OHL

When the Toronto Maple Leafs selected Easton Cowan in the first round of the NHL Draft earlier this year, many quickly wondered exactly what Toronto’s thought process was.

Getting selected at 28th overall, Cowan seemed like he was a bit of reach for Toronto, as he was ranked 51st overall by NHL Central Scouting among North American skaters, as well as 53rd on Bob McKenzie’s rankings for TSN.

But Cowan seems to be doing his best to quell any possible doubts about his potential at the NHL level.

The Leafs gave him an extended look in this year’s preseason before ultimately opting to send him back to junior for another year of conditioning.

And it’s a move that seems to have paid off in spades for the 18-year-old, as he’s put up four goals and five assists through his first four games back in junior with the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights, including a four-point performance on Wednesday that included a highlight reel shorthanded goal in a 5-1 win over Brantford.

COWBOY IS A PENALTY KILLER. (he also has 4 points and the second period isn't over yet)@MapleLeafs | #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/fOgK75qcHy — London Knights (@LondonKnights) October 19, 2023

Sure, it’s just four games, but it’s hard to ask much more of him: his 2.25 points per game pace is tops in the OHL and is tied for the CHL lead with Andrew Cristall of the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets.

“I know nothing about the draft. I don’t watch the players. I am not part of the meetings or anything like that, but I was in Nashville a few days before. We were working on some free agency stuff. The only thing I heard all week when I was there was ‘Easton Cowan.’ He was the only name I heard. He was the guy,” Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said about the youngster earlier in training camp.

It might still be some time out before Cowan cracks a pro roster, but it’s hard to argue with his junior success so far this season.