"Unfathomably sad": Hockey world reacts to Leafs prospect Amirov's tragic death

Adam Laskaris
Aug 14 2023, 7:56 pm
The hockey world came to a halt on Monday afternoon when the passing of Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov was announced.

Amirov’s agent Dan Milstein shared news of the 21-year-old’s passing, with the team later confirming the news.

“From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he showed during his hockey career,” Milstein wrote.

Though he never ended up suiting up for the Leafs, it’s clear that Amirov touched many hearts throughout the team that drafted him.

“The entire Maple Leafs organization is devastated by this tragic loss,” said Toronto president Brendan Shanahan in a statement. “Over the duration of his courageous battle, Rodion’s positivity inspired everyone around him, and he made lasting impressions with our team and fans in his brief visits to Toronto. It’s incredibly sad to see a young man with so much promise taken from us so soon. We offer our deepest condolences to Rodion’s family and friends as we mourn this loss together.”

Amirov, a 2020 first-round pick by Toronto, had been publicly battling a brain tumour since February 2022.

“You talk about competing, here’s a guy who has been through four rounds of chemo to be here and still a big smile on his face in the facility every single day,” Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said in 2022 of Amirov during his visit to Toronto. “He’s got the ultimate battle ahead of him here and he’s right in the thick of it, but he’s here and enjoying his time here and we’re enjoying having him around.”

Leafs fans, players, media members, and other people from around the hockey world reacted to the news of Amirov’s death:

