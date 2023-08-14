"Unfathomably sad": Hockey world reacts to Leafs prospect Amirov's tragic death

The hockey world came to a halt on Monday afternoon when the passing of Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov was announced.

Amirov’s agent Dan Milstein shared news of the 21-year-old’s passing, with the team later confirming the news.

“From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he showed during his hockey career,” Milstein wrote.

Though he never ended up suiting up for the Leafs, it’s clear that Amirov touched many hearts throughout the team that drafted him.

“The entire Maple Leafs organization is devastated by this tragic loss,” said Toronto president Brendan Shanahan in a statement. “Over the duration of his courageous battle, Rodion’s positivity inspired everyone around him, and he made lasting impressions with our team and fans in his brief visits to Toronto. It’s incredibly sad to see a young man with so much promise taken from us so soon. We offer our deepest condolences to Rodion’s family and friends as we mourn this loss together.”

Amirov, a 2020 first-round pick by Toronto, had been publicly battling a brain tumour since February 2022.

“You talk about competing, here’s a guy who has been through four rounds of chemo to be here and still a big smile on his face in the facility every single day,” Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said in 2022 of Amirov during his visit to Toronto. “He’s got the ultimate battle ahead of him here and he’s right in the thick of it, but he’s here and enjoying his time here and we’re enjoying having him around.”

Leafs fans, players, media members, and other people from around the hockey world reacted to the news of Amirov’s death:

Our deepest condolences go out to Rodion Amirov's family, friends, teammates, and the @MapleLeafs organization. Rodion inspired all of us with his bravery and courage. Rest in peace 💙 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 14, 2023

The moment Rodion Amirov became a Leaf. Gone way too soon #LeafsForever https://t.co/T40GqldbTs pic.twitter.com/ErHYGvwk1r — Jay Money (@insiderJmoney) August 14, 2023

“He’s infection. Whoever he’s around, you can’t help but cheer for him and his journey.” – Hayley Wickenheiser. Your legacy will always live on Rodion Amirov. May you continue to bring joy to those above. 💜 pic.twitter.com/dhQB3UVRQy — din (@klooowry) August 14, 2023

hits a lot harder today. 21 years old man, he was so young. rodion amirov forever pic.twitter.com/qzsnqAuwxU — natalie (@marnylander) August 14, 2023

The KHL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ufa's player Rodion Amirov. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FC79sU5ucv — KHL (@khl_eng) August 14, 2023

thinking about rodion amirov the leafs prospect but more importantly i’m thinking about rodion amirov the 21-year-old who made his hometown team and had it ripped away with a diagnosis but kept fighting with a smile on his face i can’t even imagine the strength that takes — Spence (@WhereIsMalgin) August 14, 2023

Unfortunate news. Was around Rodion for only a short period of time but he was a very nice kid and even better player. Thoughts and prayers go out to Amirov’s family and friends. Rest in piece Rodion🙏 https://t.co/xcVw2x6k7u — Nicholas Robertson (@nickrobertson01) August 14, 2023

He only ever wore the number in unofficial settings with Toronto, but it would be great to see the Maple Leafs honour Rodion Amirov by retiring his No. 72 — Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) August 14, 2023

This is so sad. Sending my deepest sincere condolences to his family and friends. Once a Leaf, always a Leaf, young man. You’ll be remembered here. 💙💔 https://t.co/McwLRoDNRi — katie (@itsmitchmarney) August 14, 2023