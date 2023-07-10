For many kids growing up in the GTA, playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs one day is a childhood dream.

And with 14 Ontario-born players suiting up for the Leafs this past season alone, at least a few of those dreams have been actualized for the players on the current roster.

But for most people who ever lace up a pair of skates, playing hockey is nothing more than a way to get a bit of exercise, let off some steam, or simply have a good time with your friends.

While the Leafs might not be practicing much these days with their offseason in full swing, their facilities at the Ford Performance Centre are in full use — and available to rent.

Located at 400 Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke — about 15 kilometres west of Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto, the rink has served as the main facility for the Leafs and Marlies since its construction in 2009 and is easily available for anyone to book should they be interested in skating where Toronto’s pro teams do.

Prices start at $200/hour for this week, with timeslots currently available up until September 1.

The fastest way to book the rink is through the app CatchCorner, which can also be accessed on the Apple App Store or Google Play store. Owned by Sports Illustrated, the booking app has been partnered with the Ford Performance Centre since April 2022.

More than 300 rinks across the country use CatchCorner, including the BellMTS Iceplex in Winnipeg, home of the NHL’s Jets, and various Sensplex properties, affiliated with the Ottawa Senators. Meanwhile, the Winsport Arena, where the Calgary Flames practice, will be available via CatchCorner soon.

Even if you don’t see yourself playing pro hockey anytime soon, a game, practice, tournament, or scrimmage on the same ice used by the pros seems like a pretty sweet way to spend an hour or two.