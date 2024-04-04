Three opponents the Leafs could likely face in Round 1 of the playoffs

While the Toronto Maple Leafs have yet to officially punch their ticket, their participation in the upcoming playoffs is a foregone conclusion at this point.

With that in mind, it’s probably not too early to start mapping out the Leafs’ possible Round 1 opponents with the postseason officially kicking off on Apri 20.

The first round has been a bit of a touchy subject for Toronto fans over the past two decades, with the team winning just one series over the past 19 years. Suffice it to say, the opponent they get matters.

Based on the current standings, here are three realistic Eastern Conference matchups for Toronto in the playoffs.

Florida Panthers

After beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 1 last year, Leafs fans felt they finally had the monkey off their back. A little overconfident perhaps as many were heard chanting “We want Florida!” before the second-round matchups were determined.

They got what they asked for, losing to the Panthers in five games.

As things currently stand, the two teams are slated to face off again, with Florida holding home-ice advantage.

Despite all of Toronto’s offensive firepower, the Panthers’ physical style of game is just what the playoffs demand. Their run to last year’s Stanley Cup Final is indicative of that.

Along with being close to one another in the standings, the Panthers have a 1-1-1 record against the Maple Leafs this season.

Boston Bruins

If Toronto somehow slips below the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic Division standings, they could be in for another date with the red-hot Boston Bruins.

The Leafs have had the misfortune of facing the Bruins three times in the first round over the past 11 years, heartbreakingly losing each series.

Captained by Brad Marchand, Boston is fortunate to have two solid goalies, Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark, either one of whom could propel them on a run. While the Leafs certainly have the advantage on the offensive end, their goaltending remains questionable.

Slated to finish at the top of the Eastern Conference for the second season in a row, Boston did lose their momentum against the Panthers last year, who upset them in Round 1.

Will the Leafs have a similar underdog story or be forced to suffer the same fate as years past?

Tampa Bay Lightning

If the Panthers hit a cold streak before the end of the year and the Lightning do the opposite, the Leafs could end up with a first-round rematch with Tampa Bay.

Besting them in six games last spring, Toronto looked solid against the Bolts, outscoring them 24-21 in the series.

With that said, the Lightning have made the Stanley Cup Final three times in the past five years, winning two championships in that time.

With much of their core still intact and Andrei Vasilevskiy between the pipes, they will not go down without a fight.