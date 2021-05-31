SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Leafs' Muzzin out minimum three weeks with lower body injury

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
May 31 2021, 9:13 am
Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Defenceman Jake Muzzin will be out for at least three weeks with a lower-body injury, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Monday.

“We have to press on without him,” Keefe said, adding that Rasmus Sandin will be slotting in his place for tonight’s winner take-all-game 7. The game begins at 7 pm ET and will be broadcast on Sportsnet, CBC and OMNI’s TV and internet channels.

Muzzin suffered what appeared to be a groin injury in Saturday night’s loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Since being acquired from Los Angeles in 2019, Muzzin has been a staple of the Leafs’ defensive revival. He scored twice in Game 5’s 4-3 overtime loss.

If the Leafs win tonight, the earliest Muzzin could come back would likely still be in the conference finals, which will only happen if they beat the Winnipeg Jets, who await the winner of tonight’s contest.

If the Leafs lose tonight, Muzzin, well, got an early start on his summer vacation.

