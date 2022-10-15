Leafs' Murray to miss at least a month with adductor injury

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray will miss at least the next four weeks because of an adductor injury.

Murray sustained the injury at morning skate Saturday in advance of Toronto’s game against the Ottawa Senators.

He has since been placed on the long-term injured reserve list.

“We’ll get him assessed here this afternoon, I guess, or in the next little bit and make some determinations on his status for tonight based on that,” Maple Leafs coach Keefe said after the skate, according to TSN. “It’s still too early at this point to really give you much in terms of the what-if scenarios or anything like that. We’ll just focus on getting Matt assessed and take it from there.”

Murray made 19 of 23 saves in Toronto on Wednesday — a season-opening 4-3 loss at the Montreal Canadiens.

Murray, who helped backstop the Pittsburgh Penguins to Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, has been plagued by injury his entire career.

He has been on injured reserve seven times in less than five years, according to Sportsnet.

Murray played in just 47 games with the Senators from 2020-2022, amassing a 15-25-3 record with a 3.23 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage. The Maple Leafs acquired he, a third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, and a seventh-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Senators in exchange for future considerations in July.

Toronto recalled goaltender Erik Kallgren from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League as a result.