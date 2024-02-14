SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Leafs' Morgan Rielly files appeal over suspension from NHL

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Feb 14 2024, 5:30 pm
Leafs' Morgan Rielly files appeal over suspension from NHL
John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly doesn’t appear to be taking his suspension too kindly.

According to multiple reports (including Sportsnet’s Luke Fox), Rielly has filed an appeal with the NHL over his suspension over a recent crosscheck.

In the waning seconds of the Leafs’ 5-3 loss to the Senators on Saturday night, Rielly took offence to Ridly Greig’s choice to take a slap shot on a wide-open net, with Toronto having their goalie pulled for an extra attacker. Rielly hit Grieg with a cross-check up high, causing a bit of an on-ice brouhaha.

Rielly, who was handed a five-game suspension for the play, has officially filed an appeal with the NHL. Due to the length of his suspension, the appeal will go directly to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

More to come..

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Maple Leafs
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop