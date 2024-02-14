Leafs' Morgan Rielly files appeal over suspension from NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly doesn’t appear to be taking his suspension too kindly.

According to multiple reports (including Sportsnet’s Luke Fox), Rielly has filed an appeal with the NHL over his suspension over a recent crosscheck.

Morgan Rielly is filing an appeal.

Brad Treliving will not speak today. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) February 14, 2024

In the waning seconds of the Leafs’ 5-3 loss to the Senators on Saturday night, Rielly took offence to Ridly Greig’s choice to take a slap shot on a wide-open net, with Toronto having their goalie pulled for an extra attacker. Rielly hit Grieg with a cross-check up high, causing a bit of an on-ice brouhaha.

Ridly Greig buries the empty-netter with a slapshot and Morgan Rielly takes exception 😳 pic.twitter.com/6NISK4AMSt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 11, 2024

Rielly, who was handed a five-game suspension for the play, has officially filed an appeal with the NHL. Due to the length of his suspension, the appeal will go directly to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

