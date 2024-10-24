While playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs is a dream job for many kids growing up in Canada, at the end of the day, it’s still one of the most high-pressure careers.

Given the high stakes placed on the organization by the fans and media, it can often be hard for players to stay grounded with seemingly all of Toronto keeping an eye on them.

In an interesting twist of fate, an eagle-eyed fan on X with the username @notbelovd this week spotted Mitch Marner’s latest tribute to his dog, Zeus, who he’s often credited with helping keep him grounded.

On the inside of his wrist, Marner appears to have tattooed a “Z” and a smiley face, which matches a pattern he’s put on his stick and gloves for the past several seasons.

IN BETTER NEWS FROM TN i believe mitch may have gotten the z🙂tattooed? pic.twitter.com/IlBjIqzFhI — quinn (@notbelovd) October 23, 2024

For a clearer look at the tattoo (although, albeit not perfect), Marner’s tattoo is here, located on his wrist:

“That’s my guy, Zeus; he’s on my stick now, too,” Marner said about the “Z” on his gloves in 2022, per The Hockey News’ David Alter. “He doesn’t have a damn clue what I do for a living and doesn’t have a damn clue about what anyone thinks about me. He just loves me for being his dad buzzing around outdoors with him, so I put him on there for the remembrance and to have fun.”

