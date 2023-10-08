Leafs place five players on waivers as opening night nears

The Toronto Maple Leafs are clearing up their opening night roster.

Today, the franchise chose to place five players on waivers: Simon Benoit, Kyle Clifford, Dylan Gambrell, Martin Jones, and William Lagesson.

None of the five are major surprises, but we’ll have to wait until 2 pm ET tomorrow to find out which players will be sticking around in the organization — or if anyone is claimed.

“It is going to be worth a lot of tough decisions and a lot of discussion,” Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said on Saturday night of what his final roster would look like.

More to come…