Leafs lose Sateri on waivers day after signing, keep Mrazek

The Harri Sateri era with the Toronto Maple Leafs was extremely short-lived.

A day after signing Sateri to a one-year deal, the Finnish goaltender was claimed off of waivers by the Arizona Coyotes.

Due to his signing from the KHL’s Novosibirsk Sibir, Sateri was required to clear waivers before joining the Leafs roster.

With the Florida Panthers in 2017-18, Sateri had a record of 4-4-0 with a GAA of 2.92 and a save percentage of .911 in nine games, his lone NHL season.

Also on waivers yesterday, Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek and forward Kyle Clifford cleared waivers and will be assigned to the Toronto Marlies.

In total, Mrazek has posted a goals-against average of 3.48 and a save percentage of .884 this season. He carries a cap hit of $3.8 million through the next two seasons following this one.

The 31-year-old Clifford has two assists with the Leafs this season, appearing in 13 games. He carries a cap hit of $1 million this season while signing a two-year extension through 2024 that sees a cap hit of $762k per season.

The NHL trade deadline is set for 3 pm ET today. The Leafs are next in action Wednesday night when they take on the New Jersey Devils.