List of Leafs GM candidates believed to include Chiarelli and Bergevin

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking at their fair share of general manager candidates.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Leafs have already interviewed at least one individual, and he believes there are several more to come.

“I believe Brad Treliving has now been interviewed by the Maple Leafs, and I think there’s more,” Friedman said on the latest episode of his 32 Thoughts podcast. “I think there are a few names we haven’t figured out here yet, but I would guess that among the other interviewers are going to be, potentially, [Marc] Bergevin, [Jason] Botterill, and [Peter] Chiarelli. I think there’s more, I don’t think those are the only ones.”

This speculation isn’t just coming from Friedman, either, as Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli sent out a tweet on Friday suggesting he expects the Leafs to interview Botterill, Bergevin, Treliving, and Chiarelli.

As the process to find next #LeafsForever GM gets moving, I'd expect Toronto to interview at a minimum Jason Botterill, Marc Bergevin, Brad Treliving and Peter Chiarelli – if they haven't already. Four names to chew on in TO.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 26, 2023

As far as the names listed go, Bergevin is well known to Leafs fans given that he served as GM of the Montreal Canadiens from 2012 to 2021. Since his firing, he has served as a senior advisor for the LA Kings.

Botterill served as the GM of the Buffalo Sabres from 2017 to 2020. Prior to that position, he had worked as an assistant GM for the Pittsburgh Penguins and currently holds that same title with the Seattle Kraken.

Perhaps the most divisive name on this list is Chiarelli, who led the Boston Bruins to a Stanley Cup in 2011, but then made a number of serious blunders as GM of the Edmonton Oilers that not only cost him his job but seemingly damaged his reputation around the league. He has spent the past two seasons as the vice president of hockey operations for the St. Louis Blues.

While it remains to be seen who will land this job, there will be plenty of pressure on them from the get-go. The firing of Kyle Dubas was and continues to be a controversial decision, as many Leafs fans were devastated to see him go. Safe to say, whoever is next up will have some big shoes to fill.