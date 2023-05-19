Shocked Leafs fans react to team parting ways with Kyle Dubas

The Toronto Maple Leafs released some huge news on Friday morning, as president and alternate governor Brendan Shanahan announced that the club is parting ways with general manager Kyle Dubas.

“I would like to thank Kyle for his unwavering dedication over these last nine seasons with the organization, including his last five as General Manager. Kyle fostered a great culture within our dressing room and staff and consistently pushed to make our team better season over season. We wish Kyle and his family the best moving forward and thank him for his valuable contributions,” Shanahan said in a team-released statement.

This ends a five-year tenure for Dubas in this position, as the 37-year-old was hired in May 2018.

You might also like: 7 players likely to be off the Leafs' roster next season

Despite the lack of playoff success throughout his time as GM, Dubas was able to make significant improvements to the roster over the years. Free agent additions, most notably John Tavares, helped the Leafs become the NHLs fifth best team in terms of points percentage over the past five seasons at .651.

There was optimism that this could finally be the year the Leafs exorcised their playoff demons, thanks in large part to some trade deadline pickups, including that of Ryan O’Reilly. While they were able to finally escape the first round, they won just one game afterward as they were quickly eliminated by the Florida Panthers.

Though there had been whispers that the Leafs may make some changes after another year of disappointment, this move has shocked many. Here’s what Leafs fans had to say today.

should’ve been Sheldon — Spencer Carr (@spencecarr) May 19, 2023

Can we still keep @grammadubie at least? — Mike Westlake (@mikewestlakee) May 19, 2023

We deserve to suck because of things like this — harry (@ace_o_blades) May 19, 2023

I do think this was Kyles decision, he’s obviously dealing with something at home Family is always first If it’s not and they thought he was the problem, I am very disappointed — LeafsForever (@LeafsxForever) May 19, 2023

They did the right thing. — hockeynut (@snowmanonfire) May 19, 2023

Now announce Jason Spezza or Shanahan. They both played in a tougher NHL so ya know all their players won’t be ballerinas. 😃 — Richie ✊️ (@HoojieBoojie) May 19, 2023

Bad bad decision. As a fan of 71 years this is bad. Did I say this was bad? Very disappointing. I’ll need to think on remaining a fan — Dave Lindey (@DaveLindey) May 19, 2023

He’s really going to end up at another club down the road and win a cup no problem. I love this team, but this is going to be one guy they regret letting go. — Not Gary Bettman (@bettmansburner) May 19, 2023

I think he did an amazing job. However time run out and I agree with us going in another direction. Thanks for everything Kyle! — Toronto Maple Leafs UK & Irish Fans (@MapleLeafsUK) May 19, 2023

Let it happen, folks. Like always, we’re in for a wiiiiiild ride. I’m excited to see this overly babied/comfortable core have the fear of God instilled into them. Everything’s on the table and maybe that’s what’s finally needed. So be it. — Josh Major (@WastedCynic) May 19, 2023