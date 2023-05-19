SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Shocked Leafs fans react to team parting ways with Kyle Dubas

Colton Pankiw
May 19 2023, 6:27 pm
Toronto Maple Leafs/Twitter

The Toronto Maple Leafs released some huge news on Friday morning, as president and alternate governor Brendan Shanahan announced that the club is parting ways with general manager Kyle Dubas.

“I would like to thank Kyle for his unwavering dedication over these last nine seasons with the organization, including his last five as General Manager. Kyle fostered a great culture within our dressing room and staff and consistently pushed to make our team better season over season. We wish Kyle and his family the best moving forward and thank him for his valuable contributions,” Shanahan said in a team-released statement.

This ends a five-year tenure for Dubas in this position, as the 37-year-old was hired in May 2018.

Despite the lack of playoff success throughout his time as GM, Dubas was able to make significant improvements to the roster over the years. Free agent additions, most notably John Tavares, helped the Leafs become the NHLs fifth best team in terms of points percentage over the past five seasons at .651.

There was optimism that this could finally be the year the Leafs exorcised their playoff demons, thanks in large part to some trade deadline pickups, including that of Ryan O’Reilly. While they were able to finally escape the first round, they won just one game afterward as they were quickly eliminated by the Florida Panthers.

Though there had been whispers that the Leafs may make some changes after another year of disappointment, this move has shocked many. Here’s what Leafs fans had to say today.

