Here's what the Leafs lines look like ahead of opening night

NHL games are officially back today, which means it’s time for one of our favourite activities: getting in fights with strangers on the internet about how the Toronto Maple Leafs are deploying their lines.

The Leafs announced their final set of cuts on Monday, which included sending top prospect Nick Robertson down to the Toronto Marlies.

“It was a tough decision because we’ve seen tremendous growth throughout this camp,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said earlier this week about sending Robertson down. “And we’re very encouraged about where his game is at and have all the confidence that he’ll be back here when needed.”

Toronto takes on their rival Montreal Canadiens tomorrow night at the Bell Centre, before returning home on Thursday night.

The status of Leafs captain John Tavares seems to be positive, and he told reporters today that he’s “ready to go” after recovering from an oblique injury.

Here’s how the Leafs lines look tomorrow, with Matt Murray making his regular season debut for Toronto, per The Athletic‘s Jonas Siegel:

Forward lines

Michael Bunting-Auston Matthews-Mitch Marner

William Nylander-John Tavares-Dennis Malgin

Pierre Engvall-Ale Kerfoot-Calle Järnkrok

Zach Aston-Reese-David Kämpf-Nicholas Aube-Kubel

Defensive pairs

Morgan Rielly-TJ Brodie

Jake Muzzin-Justin Holl

Mark Giordano-Rasmus Sandin

Goalies

Matt Murray

Ilya Samsonov

The Canadiens’ lines can be viewed here.