Leafs reveal projected lines for first playoff game against Lightning

The most anxiety-inducing moment of the year is almost here for many Toronto sports fans: the start of another Maple Leafs playoff series.

One day out from tomorrow’s Game 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning in a rematch of their first-round series from 2022, the Leafs hit the ice today in their final full practice before things get going for real.

And lining up with a familiar Michael Bunting/Auston Matthews/Mitch Marner top line, the Leafs are hoping that they’ve settled for the right mix to finally win their first playoff series since 2004.

“There is a lot of experience we have picked up along the way, not to mention [trading for Mark] Giordano last season. We have picked up these guys along the way that we think bring a lot to the group and help a lot with our confidence going forward,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Sunday.

Via TSN’s Mark Masters’ here’s what Toronto’s line combinations look like for tomorrow’s matchup:

Forward line combinations

Michael Bunting – Auston Matthews – Mitch Marner

John Tavares – Ryan O’Reilly – William Nylander

Alexander Kerfoot – Noel Acciari – Calle Jarnkrok

Zach Aston-Reese – David Kampf – Sam Lafferty

Extras: Matthew Knies, Wayne Simmonds

Defensive pairings:

Jake McCabe – TJ Brodie

Morgan Rielly – Luke Schenn

Mark Giordano – Justin Holl

Extras: Erik Gustafsson – Timothy Liljegren Connor Timmins

Goalies

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

And here’s how the Lightning line up, (via @BoltsRadio).

Forward line combinations

Steven Stamkos – Brayden Point – Nikita Kucherov

Ross Colton – Nick Paul – Mikey Eyssimont

Brandon Hagel – Alex Killorn – Anthony Cirelli

Patrick Maroon – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – Corey Perry

Extras: Tanner Jeannot

Defensive pairings:

Victor Hedman-Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev-Taylor Raddysh

Ian Cole-Erik Cernak

Extras: Haydn Fleury-Zach Bogosian

Goalies:

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott

“In general, matchups aren’t quite what they used to be because of how teams manage that. In open play and different things, you are trying to look at it. We, of course, have a bit of a sample from last season of some of the different matchups,” Keefe added about facing off against Tampa Bay. “Sometimes, it is not always about the forward matchups as much as it is about the defensive matchups. Sometimes, you focus a little bit more on that and try to make it hard on them to get their best defenders against your guys.”

Puck drop for tomorrow’s game is set for 7:30 pm ET, and it will be nationally broadcast on both CBC and Sportsnet.