Ex-Leafs fan fave Kulemin attempting NHL comeback with Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs fans likely all had the same reaction today when seeing a tweet from the Ottawa Senators media department: “Sorry, WHO exactly is having a tryout?”

Today, the Leafs’ longtime provincial rival announced that they’d signed Nikolay Kulemin to a professional tryout agreement, more commonly known as a PTO.

Roster update: The #Sens have signed defenseman Calen Addison and forward Nikolay Kulemin to professional tryout agreements. Les #Sens ont accordé des contrats d’essai au défenseur Calen Addison ainsi qu’à l’attaquant Nikolay Kulemin. pic.twitter.com/z5ZmLopU4u — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) September 5, 2024

The Senators also announced Calen Addison had been signed to a PTO.

While Kulemin was a fine player and, by all accounts, well-liked during his time in Toronto (and later with the New York Rangers), it’s been quite some time since he’s suited up in the NHL.

Now 38, Kulemin last played in the NHL with the Islanders in the 2017-18 season, where he had one goal and two assists in 13 games.

Originally drafted by Toronto in 2006, Kulemin spent six seasons with the franchise before leaving for New York in free agency in 2014. His best NHL season came in 2010-11, where he registered 30 goals and 27 assists for a total of 57 points across 82 games.

Kulemin spent the last three seasons with Ufa Salavat Yulayev in the Russia-based KHL, putting up 13 goals and 12 assists to total 25 points in 46 games this past season. Prior to that, he suited up for three seasons with Magnitogorsk Metallurg.

Interestingly, Kulemin wasn’t the only former Leaf who landed a PTO deal on Thursday. Elsewhere in the NHL, longtime Leafs backup goalie Michael Hutchinson signed one with the New Jersey Devils, after spending last season in the Detroit Red Wings’ minor league system.

While the odds might still be long to see either Kulemin or Hutchinson see meaningful NHL action this year, it’s still admirable to see two players you might’ve forgotten about still putting their best foot forward to prolong their professional hockey careers.