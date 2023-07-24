Leafs' current and former players partied hard at Kerfoot's epic BC wedding

Alex Kerfoot may no longer be a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but that hasn’t slowed down his friendships with many of his old teammates.

This past weekend, Kerfoot and his new wife Marissa — maiden name Balleza — celebrated their marriage with a beautiful wedding in Lake Country in BC’s Okanagan Valley.

In a picture posted by Morgan Rielly’s fiancée (and three-time Olympic gold medallist) Tessa Virtue, Kerfoot was joined by several of his old Toronto pals including Michael Bunting, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl.

And it appeared to be quite the party, with both Kerfoot and Holl going shirts off by the end of the evening.

Former Leafs players Jimmy Vesey and Colin Blackwell were also in attendance at the wedding, with the pair having also played with Kerfoot during his time as a member of the Harvard Crimson hockey team.

It was such a party, in fact, that Marner and Bunting might’ve actually missed their flights home, as per this three-tweet story from Canadian sports broadcaster Gabriel Morency.

nawt mitch and bunts missing their flights

Kerfoot signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Coyotes this summer, ending his time in Toronto after four seasons with the team. He was originally acquired as part of a high-profile trade, where he was sent along with Tyson Barrie to Toronto from Colorado in exchange for Nazem Kadri and Calle Rosen.

“Thank you to the city of Toronto and the entire Maple Leaf fan base for the support over the last four years,” Kerfoot wrote in a goodbye post earlier this month on his Instagram page. “Your passion makes putting on the blue and white feel a little extra special every night. To everyone involved in the organization — from ownership to the day-to-day staff, it is a first-class operation that I was grateful to be a part of for a short while.”