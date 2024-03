Leafs' Jarnkrok out "week-to-week" with hand injury, Marner back skating

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without a few of their key forwards for the foreseeable future.

Both Calle Jarnkrok, who has suffered a hand injury, and Mitch Marner, who has missed the last two games for the Leafs with an ankle injury, remain out for the team.

“It’s a week-to-week type of injury for him,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters today about Jarnkrok, as per TSN’s Mark Masters.

Calle Jarnkrok has a hand injury, per Sheldon Keefe "It's a week-to-week type of injury for him" @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 15, 2024

Jarnkrok played just 8:16 in last night’s 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers before exiting with the injury.

Meanwhile, Marner, who suffered the injury on March 7 against Boston, hit the ice yesterday and today as he looks to return to action.

“He wonā€™t skate tomorrow then we have a day off,” Keefe said, as per The Hockey News’ Nick Barden. “[We’ll give] a couple days for him to settle. Then sort of start to ramp it back up for next week.”

ā€œItā€™s a high ankle sprain,ā€ said TSNā€™s Darren Dreger on the TSN hockey panel on Thursday. ā€œNormally, thatā€™s problematic, and thereā€™s reason for concern. In this case, I would say that the Toronto Maple Leafs believe itā€™s very mild. They got a second opinion to make sure itā€™s being managed correctly.ā€

With 17 games left in their season, Toronto still has plenty left to play for but are likely prioritizing their health this late into the campaign. Having a 12-point cushion on the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, Toronto’s all but guaranteed to make the postseason, with MoneyPuck.com currently placing their odds of doing so at 99.98%.

Toronto returns to action on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena, with puck drop set for 7 pm ET against the Carolina Hurricanes.