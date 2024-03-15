Leafs' Jarnkrok out "week-to-week" with hand injury, Marner back skating

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without a few of their key forwards for the foreseeable future.

Both Calle Jarnkrok, who has suffered a hand injury, and Mitch Marner, who has missed the last two games for the Leafs with an ankle injury, remain out for the team.

“It’s a week-to-week type of injury for him,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters today about Jarnkrok, as per TSN’s Mark Masters.

Jarnkrok played just 8:16 in last night’s 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers before exiting with the injury.

Meanwhile, Marner, who suffered the injury on March 7 against Boston, hit the ice yesterday and today as he looks to return to action.

“He won’t skate tomorrow then we have a day off,” Keefe said, as per The Hockey News’ Nick Barden. “[We’ll give] a couple days for him to settle. Then sort of start to ramp it back up for next week.”

“It’s a high ankle sprain,” said TSN’s Darren Dreger on the TSN hockey panel on Thursday. “Normally, that’s problematic, and there’s reason for concern. In this case, I would say that the Toronto Maple Leafs believe it’s very mild. They got a second opinion to make sure it’s being managed correctly.”

With 17 games left in their season, Toronto still has plenty left to play for but are likely prioritizing their health this late into the campaign. Having a 12-point cushion on the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, Toronto’s all but guaranteed to make the postseason, with MoneyPuck.com currently placing their odds of doing so at 99.98%.

Toronto returns to action on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena, with puck drop set for 7 pm ET against the Carolina Hurricanes.