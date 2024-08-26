The Leafs have an inevitable trade on the horizon

As things stand on August 26, 2024, the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t a finished product.

According to one of the NHL’s top sources, Toronto may soon be the target of a trade.

While it’s become a running bit on social media that vagueness is a part of Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman’s typical updates, he might have outdone himself with his latest one about the Leafs.

“I think there are things percolating out there, including Toronto considering left-wing options,” Friedman wrote in his 32 Thoughts column on Sunday.

While Friedman’s comments don’t provide much of a window into what exactly the move for the Leafs will be, it seems clear that the Leafs’ left wing corps is a group worth upgrading if possible.

As it currently stands, Matthew Knies, Bobby McMann, Pontus Holmberg, and Connor Dewar are the four players most likely to crack the opening day roster, but it’s not exactly the most experienced crop of players. Holmberg’s played 91 NHL games, Knies has played 83, and McMann’s played 66. Dewar has played 190 NHL games to lead the group, but that’s only a little more than two full seasons of NHL experience.

There’s still a few unsigned wingers around the league, such as Max Pacioretty, Mike Hoffman, Tyler Johnson, or even a reunion with longtime Leaf Phil Kessel, though he didn’t play at all in the NHL last season. However, given that Toronto has yet to make a signing this late into the offseason, a trade seems more likely for the Leafs.

It’s now officially less than a month before we’ll see hockey back at Scotiabank Arena, even if it is a while longer before the games start to count for real.

The Leafs hit the ice for their first preseason game against Ottawa on September 22, while their regular season begins on October 9 in Montreal.