Leafs going after Ducks' D Lindholm ahead of trade deadline: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in the mix for Anaheim’s Hampus Lindholm, according to a recent report.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman connected the 28-year-old Swedish defender to the Leafs in a column published last night.

“I believe Lindholm is the Maple Leafs’ top target,” Friedman wrote in his 32 Thoughts column.

Lindholm has five goals and 17 assists for a total of 22 points in 61 games this season with the Ducks. Anaheim has tasked him with 22:32 of ice time this season, right in line with his career average of 22:11. He’s spent his whole career in Anaheim, after being taken sixth overall in the 2012 draft.

But after a reputation of being an “analytics darling” in the early part of his NHL tenure, Lindholm’s numbers have taken a bit of a hit over the last few seasons. He’s posted negative (i.e. below 50%) corsi-for percentages in four of the last five regular seasons, including a 46.6 mark this year, the second-worst of his career.

Lindholm is likely due for a large, long-term contract this summer, with his $5.2 million cap hit coming off the books this offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Anaheim would likely be retaining part of Lindholm’s salary for the remainder of the season, should Toronto be the destination. Lindholm signed his last contract with the Ducks in October 2016, a six-year deal worth a total of $31.5 million.

In addition to Lindholm, Friedman also mentioned that the Leafs have been kicking tires on Seattle’s Mark Giordano and San Jose’s Jacob Middleton.

The NHL trade deadline is set for next Monday, March 21.