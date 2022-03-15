Count Marc-Andre Fleury as the latest high-profile player linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“The Leafs have been calling around, including to Chicago regarding Marc-Andre Fleury,” Pierre LeBrun said on an appearance on TSN earlier today.

Fleury, who carries a cap hit of $7 million, is an unrestricted free agent after this season and would have to waive a no-trade clause of any possible move. Most likely, Chicago would retain part of his salary in any trade.

“I think that the Leafs’ front office has been doing its due diligence for a while now making its calls, looking at their lists, seeing who’s out there, available potentially in goal, seeing who’s out there available on defence, and methodically working the marketplace,” LeBrun added.

Goaltending has been a major struggle for the Leafs as of late. Since January 1, the Leafs’ .879 save percentage ranks 30th out of 32 teams across the league.

Meanwhile, Fleury has a record of 19-20-4 in 43 games with a goals-against average of 2.92, and a save percentage of .908 in his first season in Chicago. Fleury was acquired this summer from the Vegas Golden Knights, following a 2020-21 season where he lifted the Vezina award as the league’s top goaltender.

But LeBrun stressed that the Leafs are likely to be patient with their goalies — Petr Mrazek and the currently injured Jack Campbell — before thinking about pulling the trigger on a move.

“I just don’t sense there’s panic, despite what’s happening right now,” LeBrun said.

The NHL trade deadline is set for next Monday, March 21 at 3 pm ET.