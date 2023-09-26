Everyone is wondering what the next Leafs goal song will be

The Toronto Maple Leafs are a team that’s full of tradition, but some of their fans are hoping that one of those traditions finally changes.

With the team hosting their first preseason game of the year yesterday against the Ottawa Senators, many fans were hoping the team would debut a new song to be played over the loudspeakers at Scotiabank Arena after each Toronto goal.

But when rookie Easton Cowan found the back of the net midway through the first period last night, Hall & Oates’ “You Make My Dreams” came through the arena speakers — much to the dismay of many fans.

Toronto has used the song for each of the past five seasons, but there’s plenty of hope for the team to part ways with the popular 1980s track. And while it seems like they’re at least keeping it for the preseason, fans and media alike have begun wondering what the next Leafs goal song will be, should the team decide to part ways with the Hall & Oates song.

The Athletic’s Joshua Kloke published an article yesterday detailing 25 options from a variety of music acts, ranging from Shawn Mendes to AC/DC.

And if people weren’t already talking about it, the chatter has only increased following Kloke’s piece.

Here’s what some of the chatter looks like around the internet for what the Leafs should switch to:

I am once again asking the leafs to make their goal song mr brightside — kenny (@ken___64) September 25, 2023

@Sid_Seixeiro @citytammie @breakfasttv Leaf goal song suggestion:

The Weekend, Blinding Lights.

Can't you hear the crowd singing along to this? — Sandro Iaboni (@SandroIaboni) September 26, 2023

I think the leaf goal song should be ether welcome to my house or thunder — nicolette schiarizza (@nicoletteschi6) September 26, 2023

@breakfasttv leafs goal song should be welcome to the jungle — Tim James🎼 (@TimTjames) September 26, 2023

Acceptable New Goal songs for the Leafs Call me Maybe

Fireworks

Tonight’s Gonna be a Good Night

Jump Around — It Doesn’t Matter (@Potcy) September 23, 2023

Leafs should change their goal song to sex on fire by kings of leon — Crispy Fishbowl (@Novice97_) September 25, 2023

The leafs goal song should be The Spirit of Radio – by Rush, THEIR FROM TORONTO #LeafsForever — Leafs in 7 🍁 (@van_connor12) September 25, 2023

i’m dead serious when i say i want the leafs new goal song to be industry baby by lil nas x — sutton (@suttoncloud9) September 23, 2023

You can even count Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman among those who would like a change of pace after Leafs goals.

“There’s no bigger Hall & Oates fan on the planet than I am, and they’re actually going on tour next month. So they’re not retired but it’s time that this goal song is. It is time,” Friedman said on last night’s broadcast. “My first broadcast last year was an Ottawa-Toronto exhibition game and I said they should change it last year. There were rumours they were actually gonna change it this year but now we hear, ‘Maybe not?’ It is time to find something else.”

Despite his Hall and Oates fandom, @FriedgeHNIC is calling for the @MapleLeafs to finally change their goal song. 🎶 Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KkOClFmUZu — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 25, 2023

Only time will tell if Toronto actually goes through with a change ahead of this season.