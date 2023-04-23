Leafs GM Dubas chirps Lightning fans in Tampa (VIDEO)

No one could ever accuse Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas about not having the passion for his job.

The Leafs’ general manager since 2018 and a member of the team’s front office since 2015, Dubas has faced his myriad of critics for roster construction, postseason failures, and a perceived overuse of analytics in the team’s day-to-day operations.

But it’s hard to imagine anyone criticizing him now for not getting fired up enough at work, as Dubas was caught on video on Saturday night chirping Tampa Bay Lightning fans during a third-period scrum in Game 3 of the team’s opening-round playoff series.

Another angle from buffyclements1972 on TikTok appeared to show Dubas offering up some expletives to the local crowd.

In the scrum following a hit from Toronto’s Morgan Rielly on Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point, three players on each team received penalties, with Toronto ending up on a two-minute power play following a series of fights and a whole bunch of pushes and shoves.

“The fight itself, that’s a classic example of a veteran championship team like Tampa Bay manipulating the officials and taking advantage of a situation, right? I mean they know that we’re basically already going on the power play because of the Kucherov situation so it’s a free-for-all,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters post-game. “They can do whatever they want and they just know that the way the games get called they’re not going to get another penalty.

Game 4 is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Amalie Arena on Monday. We’ll have our peepers peeled on the Leafs front office for whatever they’ve got cooking up.