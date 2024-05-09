"About damn time": Leafs fans have mixed reactions to Keefe being fired

Few were surprised when the Toronto Maple Leafs decided to part ways with head coach Sheldon Keefe on Thursday.

Adding another first-round series loss to his record last week, Keefe, who took over as bench boss in 2019, saw very little playoff success in his tenure with the Leafs. With that said, Keefe went 212-97-40 in the regular season with Toronto, boasting the franchise’s best-winning percentage (.607%) under any head coach.

As the news was made official, reactions from Leafs fans began to pour in. Many were quick to thank the 43-year-old, who first joined the Leafs organization in 2015 as coach of the Marlies.

Thank you Coach for all you did and try to do for this team. Wishing you all the best in your future. 💙 — Teaqueen (Carolyn) (@Teaqueen180) May 9, 2024

Thank You Sheldon for everything you did for this organization, go kill it at your next job pic.twitter.com/1VPUJvVFBT — THE PAINFULLY- Optimistic Leaf Fan (@fvc022) May 9, 2024

Thank you Sheldon! You gave it your all, and I for one, am thankful for the effort and dedication. You took a lot on your shoulders + standing infront of all your players with the media. You juggled well, best of luck in your next destination — shifty (@shifty77230420) May 9, 2024

Others, though, seem happy to see him gone.

It’s about damn time. Watching him continously being out coached in every series was getting depressing. — Prairie Liberal (@liberal_prairie) May 9, 2024

Should have have happened 2 years ago. Get a coach with playoff success. — biag (@TFCLeafnation) May 9, 2024

I thought for sure he would have been replaced last season, but I’m glad he is out now. IMO, I didn’t think he was the best fit for the team. I wish him well; it’ll be exciting to see who will replace him. — Ruth Turner (@ijidamoo) May 9, 2024

Some users are urging the Leafs to pursue former St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube, who led his team to the Stanley Cup in 2019.

Good. Now get Berube. — Fish (@feedthefish79) May 9, 2024

Veteran coach Bruce Boudreau is also in the conversation.

Some are already speculating that Keefe will reunite with former Leafs GM Kyle Dubas, who now manages the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Kyle Dubas seeing the news: pic.twitter.com/9rLLPdjZZf — Justin Brennan 🫐 (@JayBe3887) May 9, 2024

Kyle Dubas’s reaction to finding out he can hire Sheldon Keefe as the next Penguins head coach.#LetsGoPens #LeafsForever

pic.twitter.com/A7gRUnrx1q — REIMERholics. Trudeau is a scumbag (@Malginholics) May 9, 2024

It wouldn’t come as a total shock since, after leaving his Toronto post, Dubas hired former Leafs player and front-office member Jason Spezza.

He starts off by thanking Dubas and Lou, smart man lol https://t.co/OfDp8p1pZV — Phil (@Philzfacts) May 9, 2024

No matter what fans think of Keefe’s departure, he could be back behind an NHL bench as soon as next season, with a handful of teams looking to fill the crucial role.