"About damn time": Leafs fans have mixed reactions to Keefe being fired

May 9 2024, 4:57 pm
Few were surprised when the Toronto Maple Leafs decided to part ways with head coach Sheldon Keefe on Thursday.

Adding another first-round series loss to his record last week, Keefe, who took over as bench boss in 2019, saw very little playoff success in his tenure with the Leafs. With that said, Keefe went 212-97-40 in the regular season with Toronto, boasting the franchise’s best-winning percentage (.607%) under any head coach.

As the news was made official, reactions from Leafs fans began to pour in. Many were quick to thank the 43-year-old, who first joined the Leafs organization in 2015 as coach of the Marlies.

Others, though, seem happy to see him gone.

Some users are urging the Leafs to pursue former St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube, who led his team to the Stanley Cup in 2019.

Veteran coach Bruce Boudreau is also in the conversation.

Some are already speculating that Keefe will reunite with former Leafs GM Kyle Dubas, who now manages the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It wouldn’t come as a total shock since, after leaving his Toronto post, Dubas hired former Leafs player and front-office member Jason Spezza.

No matter what fans think of Keefe’s departure, he could be back behind an NHL bench as soon as next season, with a handful of teams looking to fill the crucial role.

