Fired-up Leafs fan brings the heat for Lightning player in penalty box (VIDEO)

Like a big fight, fans can certainly shift the momentum of a hockey game. But what happens when spectators start chirping players?

During Game 2 of the ongoing series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning, the two teams got into the rough stuff quite a bit, with a total of 62 penalty minutes and three fights between them.

The wildest moment of the game, though, came with Toronto up 6-1 in the third period. With about 11 minutes left to play, Tampa forward Tanner Jeannot and Toronto defenceman Luke Schenn were sent to the box after getting into a tussle in front of the Leafs’ net.

Schenn and Jeannot throw down 🥊 pic.twitter.com/gmc8YhZqIi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2023

As Jeannot entered the penalty box, a fired-up Leafs fan in a bright yellow hoodie wanted to get in on some of the action. The game’s broadcast captured the emotional fan exchanging words — likely ones not suited for television — with the feisty Lightning player.

A Maple Leafs fan started messing with Tanner Jeannot in the penalty box 👀 pic.twitter.com/hXEsQihbtS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2023

A referee took the precaution of standing between Jeannot, the plexiglass, and the fan. Had he not, who knows how much further things could have escalated.

Leafs fans will remember when enforcer Tie Domi got into it with an aggressive Philadelphia Flyers fan who tumbled into the penalty box in 2001.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper could be seen holding back a giggle as he watched the altercation between Jeannot and a fan take place. That may have very likely been the coach’s only smile of the evening, though, as his team was beaten by a score of 7-2 as Toronto tied up the ongoing series.

Game 3 goes Saturday night in Tampa at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. And it’s anything like the first two, it’s sure to be a doozy.