"I’m an emotional person": Dubas reveals why he yelled at fans during Leafs playoff game

May 15 2023, 8:34 pm
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas has plenty of questions to sort out about his future in the coming days and weeks.

But today, he also took a moment to address something from his past: a widely circulated video of himself yelling at the crowd during Toronto’s first round of the playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In the scrum following a hit from Toronto’s Morgan Rielly on Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point in Game 3 against the Lightning, three players on each team received penalties, with Toronto ending up on a two-minute power play following a series of fights and a whole bunch of pushes and shoves.

In the moments after, Dubas got into a yelling match with the Amalie Arena crowd, seated in a box quite close to the home audience.

 

Another angle showed that Dubas was using a series of expletives directed toward the Tampa Bay crowd.

@buffyclements1972 Keith Dubas with @mapleleafs yelling at @tblightning fans at game 3 tonight. Ive never seen a GM yell Fuck off and fuck you at fans before. Great sportsmanship yall should be proud #nhl #nhlplayoffs #tampabaylightning #torontomapleleafs #game3 #amaliaarena #hockey #nhlplayoffs2023 ♬ original sound – Buffy Clements


“I thought it was the right thing to do in the moment. I don’t know that my language was appropriate for this position,” Dubas told reporters today at the Leafs’ end-of-season media availability. “I’m an emotional person, sometimes they show outwardly and I’m deeply passionate about what we do and our people here, the people I work with, the people who work for me. And so when you’re in it for years at a time with people and you want them to have success, you’re going to be emotional, that’s me. I know some people might not like it or care for it, but that’s me.”

The Leafs ended up winning Game 3 in overtime by a goal from Rielly himself.

“Whether I should or shouldn’t [be passionate…] I leave that to you all to decide looking back on it,” Dubas added. “But anyway, it’s Morgan Rielly. It’s our fans. They’re passionate, obviously, and I am as well and that was that.”

