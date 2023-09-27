Leafs stars crash Blue Jays batting practice

While they usually play on opposite ends of the calendar, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Blue Jays crossed paths on Wednesday.

With the Leafs’ regular season starting up in October and the Jays possibly clinching a playoff spot this week, members of the two Toronto franchises met up at Rogers Centre during batting practice, seemingly to wish each other well.

Leafs forwards Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and defenceman Morgan Rielly hit the field in matching Jays practice uniforms.

Despite being out of their element, the Leafs stars were not shy to get in on some action.

Mirroring their chemistry on the Leafs’ top line, Matthews and Marner could be seen practicing pitches and base coverage.

Auston with the Rocket 🚀 Mitch with the Assist 🍎 pic.twitter.com/YycJ8N5mQM — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 27, 2023

Matthews followed that by smacking one into the outfield.

Meanwhile, Jays outfielder George Springer was also on the field to show the hockey players around the newly renovated Rogers Centre.

George Springer has THE PASSION 💙 #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/i2yVz52fSC — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 27, 2023

While Matthews, Marner, Nylander, and Rielly seem to be enjoying the afternoon out in the city, they’ll probably have one eye on television screens should they be sticking around the Rogers Centre for tonight’s contest against the Yankees.

The Leafs themselves have a preseason game tonight in St. Thomas, Ontario, after the nearby community of Listowel won the annual Kraft Hockeyville sweepstakes earlier this year. Of course, four of the team’s highest-paid players are well past the days of competing for a roster spot but will likely feature in at least one of the team’s two upcoming preseason games against the Montreal Canadiens.

And funnily enough, tonight’s Leafs game will be played at an arena named after a former teammate, with puck drop set at 6:30 ET against the Buffalo Sabres at the Joe Thornton Community Centre, who was born in St. Thomas back in 1979 and played for Toronto in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season.