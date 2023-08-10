Easton Cowan has signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With their first selection of this year’s draft at 28th overall, the Leafs selected Cowan from the OHL’s London Knights, and he officially was signed to an entry-level deal on Thursday, per a team release.

Cowan is a 5-foot-10 centre from Mount Brydges, Ontario, listed at 170 pounds, and he was the first draft pick under new Toronto general manager Brad Treliving.

The selection back in June was a pretty big surprise, with Cowan ranked 51st overall by NHL Central Scouting among North American skaters, as well as 53rd on Bob McKenzie’s rankings for TSN.

Cowan had 20 goals and 33 assists for a total of 53 points in 68 games for the Knights, adding nine goals and 12 assists in 21 playoff contests for London.

It’s unlikely he’ll crack the Leafs’ roster out of training camp, as late first-round picks hardly debut with the big club to start the season.