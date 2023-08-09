The Martin Jones era has begun for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

On Wednesday, the Leafs announced they’d signed the 33-year-old Vancouver native to a one-year contract.

The value of the contract is $875,000.

Last season with the Seattle Kraken, Jones had a 27-13-3 record along with a 2.99 goals-against average, a .887 save percentage, and three shutouts.

Jones has played 10 seasons for four teams: Seattle, the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings, and Philadelphia Flyers. He had a record of 225-163-35 with a goals against average of 2.71 and a save percentage of .905 in 444 games. He was a member of the Kings’ Stanley Cup-winning side in 2014, serving as a backup to Jonathan Quick.

The best stretch of Jones’ career came from 2015-2018 while a member of the Sharks, putting up a .915 save percentage across 190 starts, where he picked up a 102-68-16 record while twice finishing top-10 for the Vezina Trophy.

It’s been a difficult run for Jones ever since though, hitting a save percentage of .900 just once over the last five seasons.

The Leafs currently have two other NHL goaltenders under contract in Joseph Woll and Ilya Samsonov, making Jones the team’s likely third option. However, given that Woll has just 11 playoff games under his belt, Jones adds a bit of NHL experience and insurance could either player get hurt.

More to come…