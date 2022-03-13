The Toronto Maple Leafs made the most out of their pregame routine prior to their Heritage Classic outdoor game on Sunday.

Pulling up to Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field, the Leafs decided to dress up like construction workers on their walk from the bus to the stadium.

The Leafs’ social media team was there to capture the moment, with orange jumpsuits, yellow construction hats, and red Tim Hortons cups being brought in from every member of the team.

Toronto is set to take on the Buffalo Sabres, with puck drop lined up for 4 pm ET. Buffalo went with a different set of costumes for the occassion, pulling up in Flint Tropics uniforms, inspired by the movie Semi-Pro.

Once all the fanfare of the moment wears off though, it really is a game where the Leafs need to get to work. A win would see Toronto vault ahead of Tampa Bay for second place in the Atlantic Division, though the Leafs would have played one more game.

It’s the fourth outdoor game in team history for the Leafs, having previously gone 2-1 in their three prior contests. Toronto lost to Washington in an outdoor matchup in 2018, while beating Detroit in both 2017 and 2014. Meanwhile, Buffalo is playing in its third outdoor game, having lost its two prior matchups to the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers.