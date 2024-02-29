Leafs coach Keefe issued fine for "unprofessional conduct"

Toronto Maple Leafs Head Coach Sheldon Keefe has been fined by the NHL for getting into a verbal altercation with officials during Tuesday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

According to a Thursday statement from the league, the Leafs bench boss will have to pay $25,000 for the infraction.

Keefe was ejected with a game misconduct penalty after repeatedly arguing with officials about forward Mitch Marner being assessed a questionable tripping call in the offensive zone with 4:53 remaining in the game.

Furious with the call and penalty, the 43-year-old stormed off to the locker room with a little over two minutes remaining on the clock.

When asked by reporters if he could explain what led to his ejection after the game, Keefe said “no,” refusing to provide further comment.

The coach had never been ejected from an NHL game before Tuesday’s loss, but has been penalized for comments regarding officials in the past. In December of 2022, the 43-year-old was fined $25,000 for “demeaning conduct directed at the officials.”

The fine money goes to the NHL Foundation.