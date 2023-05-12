After resigning from a job behind the bench of the University of Saskatchewan’s hockey team last year, many were under the impression that former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock was hanging up his suit and lucky red tie for good.

With that said, it appears that the 60-year-old’s phone is still ringing.

On Friday, USA Today Sports reporter Vince Mercogliano reported a list of names tied to the New York Rangers in the aftermath of Gerard Gallant’s dismissal.

Among them was none other than Babcock.

“I’ve had a few people bring him up, with two sources saying they’ve heard the [Rangers] have been making calls/doing homework on him,” Mercogliano wrote on Twitter. “There definitely seems to be some curiosity regarding how much he’s grown/changed since (…) 2019.”

According to Mercogliano, the Rangers, who were knocked out in the first round despite loading up on talent with additions like Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane, are also considering Mike Sullivan, Peter Laviolette, and current Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch for the position.

While Babcock was successful behind the bench of the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and Detroit Red Wings — bringing both teams to the Stanley Cup Final — his tenure in Toronto is remembered as polarizing.

The Leafs finished last in the entire league during Babcock’s first year, compiling a record of 29–42–11 and 69 points. While the team saw improvements under his reign, he was fired after a six-game losing streak amid allegations of a toxic work environment in 2019.