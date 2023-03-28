In many ways, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been one of the NHL’s most consistent teams over the last seven seasons.

But not all of those ways are good.

On Monday night, by way of the Florida Panthers’ loss to the Ottawa Senators, the Leafs clinched their seventh consecutive spot in the NHL postseason.

And yet, while most teams celebrate playoff berths with excitement, fanfare, and joy, Leafs fans (and yes, of course, plenty of haters) were quick to point out just how dreadful the team’s playoff record has been.

Toronto has lost their last eight playoff series dating back to 2004, the longest stretch of playoff futility in the NHL. It’s an even longer stretch than the rival Buffalo Sabres, who have yet to even play a playoff game since 2011, last winning a series in 2007.

With nine games left in the regular season, Toronto seems set for a first-round matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, who they fell to last season in seven games.

But the oddsmakers seem to like their chances better than the general public does.

As per Sports Interaction, Toronto has the fourth-best odds (9.91) at winning the Stanley Cup this year (Boston at 4.26, Colorado at 6.95, and Caroina 9.37), as well as the third-best odds (6.30) at getting out of the Eastern Conference (behind Boston, 3.04, and Carolina, 5.98).

Here’s what the reaction looked like to Toronto clinching their playoff berth on Monday night:

1st round exit incoming — EmbryonicLegend (@EmbryonicLegend) March 28, 2023

I'm glad that hockey fans will get to see the NHL's greatest rivalry renewed Toronto vs The First Round https://t.co/2UAEtX5nqG — MisterWoodhouse (@mistahwoodhouse) March 28, 2023

Clinched a first round exit* https://t.co/IvbRInbUMC — Ro 💸 (@_roshaneJoel) March 28, 2023

Congratulations on the Maple Leafs for securing 4-7 additional games. https://t.co/q9NndCCekh — Jared Book (@jaredbook) March 28, 2023

What happened after in each of those seasons? https://t.co/wDs9r1fWqI — Adam Kovac (@AdamJKovac) March 28, 2023

Just a few weeks away.. pic.twitter.com/Pn5K626GCV — miphotos (@MurrayIsbister) March 28, 2023

The job will be finished when you’re a first round exit. — James F. (@james_hockey61) March 28, 2023

Congrats on adding 4-7 games to your schedule. — I'm Too Old For This (@theWilyVeteran) March 28, 2023

Job done but not finished — ronni ballantyne (@aquiania) March 28, 2023

"FOUR MORE GAMES! FOUR MORE GAMES!" — Walter Prager (@MrMontagoose) March 28, 2023

Time for the annual Leafs parade. It will be taking the usual route. pic.twitter.com/8b2v3LM6VG — David Stephenson (@DavidQuebecer) March 28, 2023

“Nice to finally make it out of the first round and not toil away in Toronto” 2nd round interview with Pierre Engvall, probably. — ryan jenkins (@ryanjenkins11) March 28, 2023

There’s about 1967 other replies and tweets saying the exact same thing. But until the Leafs ever actually break through that first-round curse, it’s hard to imagine the banter against the team will ever stop.

The NHL Playoffs are expected to start on April 17, 2023.

One can only wonder how long the Leafs will last this year.