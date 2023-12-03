SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Leafs captain Tavares didn't backcheck on Bruins OT winner

Preston Hodgkinson
Dec 3 2023, 9:41 pm
Sportsnet

Things aren’t going too well for the Toronto Maple Leafs over the last little while.

The team has gone 3-1-2 over their last six games but hasn’t gotten a regulation win since November 17 against the Detroit Red Wings. These struggles continued on Saturday night as the team once again had to go to overtime, losing 4-3 against the Boston Bruins on a goal by Brad Marchand.

The goal unwound after Leafs forward William Nylander fell in the neutral zone and turned the puck over to David Pastrnak who was stopped on a breakaway by Joseph Woll. The Bruins superstar found the rebound and gave it to Marchand, who potted the winner into an open net.

Though Leafs fans are certainly upset with the loss, a clip of Toronto captain John Tavares on the play also garnered some negative attention.

Tavares is seen reacting slowly to the Nylander turnover and takes a while to start skating back to defend. By the time he enters the Leafs’ zone, the puck is already in the net, and the game is over.

Fans took to social media to voice their displeasure for their captain’s supposed lack of effort during a critical point in the game.

On the contrary, many fans weren’t too upset with Tavares. It was mentioned more than a few times that Tavares was already so out of the play that even a full-speed backcheck wouldn’t have changed the result.

Perhaps he was hoping the puck would come back down the ice to him so he could have some open ice for a chance at the Bruins’ net.

The clip does not look good for the Leafs. The team now has just eight regulation wins in the first 22 games of the season, which is tied with the Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

