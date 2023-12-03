Leafs captain Tavares didn't backcheck on Bruins OT winner

Things aren’t going too well for the Toronto Maple Leafs over the last little while.

The team has gone 3-1-2 over their last six games but hasn’t gotten a regulation win since November 17 against the Detroit Red Wings. These struggles continued on Saturday night as the team once again had to go to overtime, losing 4-3 against the Boston Bruins on a goal by Brad Marchand.

The goal unwound after Leafs forward William Nylander fell in the neutral zone and turned the puck over to David Pastrnak who was stopped on a breakaway by Joseph Woll. The Bruins superstar found the rebound and gave it to Marchand, who potted the winner into an open net.

BRAD MARCHAND CALLS GAME IN TORONTO! 🐻 Marchand caps off a wild one with the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner. pic.twitter.com/dnhnzBdQSv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 3, 2023

Though Leafs fans are certainly upset with the loss, a clip of Toronto captain John Tavares on the play also garnered some negative attention.

Are u kidding me Tavares? pic.twitter.com/GOEZ74grTd — Torchs (@mtorchs) December 3, 2023

Tavares is seen reacting slowly to the Nylander turnover and takes a while to start skating back to defend. By the time he enters the Leafs’ zone, the puck is already in the net, and the game is over.

Fans took to social media to voice their displeasure for their captain’s supposed lack of effort during a critical point in the game.

Lazy and embarrassing especially as the captain to not even attempt to come back. He’s too slow for 3 on 3 anyway imho. — Style (@frankreynolds02) December 3, 2023

That’s bad. No excuse for that — Gregory Astill (@gregzky17) December 3, 2023

The difference between captains. Marchand did everything he could to get untangled while Tavares coasted. — Sean Gray (@SeanGray11) December 3, 2023

Shameful. This is supposed to be our captain. Leadership starts from the top and what I see here is just laziness and no attempt. Trade him if he’s gonna be doing this bs. Absolutely disgusting effort — HotdogMan81 (@HotdogMan831615) December 3, 2023

He shouldn’t be out there in the fist place way to slow for 3 on 3 — Tan (@olliefromkenoll) December 3, 2023

On the contrary, many fans weren’t too upset with Tavares. It was mentioned more than a few times that Tavares was already so out of the play that even a full-speed backcheck wouldn’t have changed the result.

Perhaps he was hoping the puck would come back down the ice to him so he could have some open ice for a chance at the Bruins’ net.

It looks really bad, and I would have liked a little more effort. But it looks a lot worse than it is. In OT, when the opposition has a breakaway, 3rd man high is to stay back. Hoping for a missed shot and a breakaway. The 3rd Bruin was also still high with Tavares. — Leafs Truth (@leafs_truth) December 3, 2023

There was nothing to be done. He had no chance remotely of catching Marchand after Nylander blew a tire and there were 6 seconds left so there wasn’t going to be a follow up play. Either Woll was saving the day or they were losing. — Totes McGoats (@Totally_Offside) December 3, 2023

Lol, he’s not going to get back in time anyway? If the leafs recover the puck, they have numbers going the other way. This is a very common 3 on 3 play — Mack’s Dallas Stars Account (@Mackenz82224849) December 3, 2023

Its not that he is lazy here folks. He misread a play. His mindset was in an offence mode. Its a tricky spot to be in when you are physically and mentally fatigued. You have to be balanced and ready. He was not in this case. Much love. Next time I guess. Move forward. — Tea With Uncle D (@TeaWithUncle_D) December 3, 2023

The clip does not look good for the Leafs. The team now has just eight regulation wins in the first 22 games of the season, which is tied with the Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and Columbus Blue Jackets.