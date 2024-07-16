Two Leafs prospects already on Canada World Junior team radar

Two Toronto Maple Leafs prospects are hitting the ice early this summer.

Hockey Canada’s World Junior camp revealed its list of invitees on Tuesday and Toronto draft picks Noah Chadwick and forward Easton Cowan will get the chance to show their stuff.

Cowan is one of the least surprising names on the list, which includes the likes of highly touted prospects Tij Iginla and Cayden Lindstrom.

The 19-year-old, who signed his entry-level NHL deal last August, represented Canada at the international tournament this past winter. He netted one goal and an assist over five games, joining the squad as a late addition.

Selected 28th overall by the Leafs in the 2023 NHL Draft, Cowan is coming off an impressive OHL campaign with the London Knights that saw him score 34 goals and 96 points in just 54 games.

Given his status as one of the brightest prospects in Canada’s pool, only injury or an NHL call-up would keep him out of next year’s tournament.

As for Chadwick, he is one of 13 defencemen practicing for a spot on the national team.

Drafted in the sixth round by Toronto last June, the 6-foot-4 blueliner recently wrapped up his final WHL season with the Lethbridge Hurricanes. He logged a career-high 56 points over 66 games.

The Saskatoon native signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Leafs in December and was assigned to the Marlies in April, suiting up for one AHL game before the season wrapped.

Taking place from July 29 to 31 in Windsor, Ontario, 42 players are expected to participate in Canada’s summer showcase.

Coming off a disappointing quarterfinal loss to Czechia that saw them leave the tournament without a medal, Canada will be looking for redemption on home ice with the 2025 World Juniors tournament being held in Ottawa.

The action kicks off on December 26.