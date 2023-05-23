You can bet on 20 potential general managers the Leafs might hire

There are some familiar names in the mix for who the Toronto Maple Leafs could hire as their next general manager.

Former Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving has been the most-rumoured candidate for the job, but he’s far from the only one gunning for a shot at taking over the role with Toronto.

Odds from Sports Interaction detail a list of 20 candidates to replace Kyle Dubas, who was let go last week after a five-year span in charge of the team.

Many felt that Dubas had earned another contract with Toronto, although he publicly expressed some of his own uncertainty about continuing forward in his role in a season-end press conference last week.

“I think at that point there was a dramatical shift in my thinking as I drove home that night, that, as Kyle expressed, he might not want to be our GM,” Toronto president Brendan Shanahan said following Dubas’ departure. “I have to take that very seriously.”

Treliving leads the list of candidates with +126 odds to replace Dubas, while former Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin, former Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli, and former Canucks general manager Jim Benning all make appearances on the list as well.

Behind Treliving are a pair of assistant general managers: Eric Tulsky of the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Leafs’ own Brandon Pridham, who is Toronto’s de facto interim general manager while the team sorts out their next steps.

While he’s seen as an extreme longshot, Leafs legend Doug Gilmour is another option to bet on to take the top job.

Brad Treliving +126 Eric Tulsky +395 Brandon Pridham +800 Marc Bergevin +1,200 Mark Hunter +1,200 Stan Bowman +2,000 Jason Botterill +2,100 Peter Chiarelli +2,100 Laurence Gilman +2,100 Jim Benning +2,500 Scott Mellanby +2,600 Michael Futa +3,300 Ron Hextall +3,500 Hayley Wickenheiser +3,500 Ray Whitney +4,100 Brian Burke +4,200 Brad Pascall +5,200 Doug Gilmour +7,700 Eric Lindros +7,900 Mike Keenan +10,200

Only time will tell who Toronto replaces Dubas with, but it’s sure to be a media circus until then.