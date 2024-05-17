The Toronto Maple Leafs are zeroing in on their coaching choice, but they have reportedly spoken to a few different people for the role.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Craig Berube remains the frontrunner for the job, but veteran NHL coach Gerard Gallant also interviewed for the role, as did Todd McLellan.

“You know my feelings on Toronto, which is until I’m told otherwise, I believe that Berube is their guy,” Friedman said on today’s episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast. “It’s just a matter of what the process is to get there. But I had heard that Gallant had spoken to the Maple Leafs and I would assume that he has spoken to some other teams as well.”

Having most recently coached the New York Rangers, the 60-year-old Summerside PEI native Gallant also spent time behind the benches of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers, and Vegas Golden Knights.

Friedman reiterated his feelings in a brief column on Sportsnet today.

“Nothing is done until it is done, but it would be a surprise at this point if Berube is not the next Toronto coach,” Friedman added.

Along with winning a Stanley Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues, Berube has coached 543 regular-season games with the Blues and Philadelphia Flyers, posting a record of 281-190-72.

The role has been vacant since last Thursday when the Leafs fired Sheldon Keefe after nearly five full seasons in charge.

Since taking over the job in 2019, Keefe went 212-97-40 in the regular season with Toronto, a .607 winning percentage, while going 16-21 in the playoffs, a .432 winning percentage.

“We’re not waiting,” Toronto general manager Brad Treliving said last Friday of the team’s coaching search. “We’re going to be thorough. This isn’t going to be something that is hastily done.”