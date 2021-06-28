LCBO won't change its hours when Ontario begins Step 2 of reopening

Ontario is heading into the second step of its reopening plan on Wednesday, and despite the slightly loosened restrictions, the LCBO will not be extending or changing its hours.

In an email to Daily Hive, the liquor board said that they do not have an update on store hours at this time.

The LCBO changed its store hours following the announcement of the province-wide Stay-at-Home order back in April.

In March, the LCBO began opening its locations on Mondays again, almost a year after announcing that they would remain closed Mondays in response to the first state of emergency.

Officials announced on Thursday that the province would enter the second stage of its phased reopening as of 12:01 am on June 30.

This includes allowing outdoor gatherings with up to 25 people, indoor social gatherings up to 5 people, essential and other select retail permitted at 50% capacity, non-essential retail permitted at 25% capacity, and the reopening of some personal care.

All of the LCBO across Ontario will continue to close by 8 pm.