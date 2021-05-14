LCBO reports new COVID-19 cases among employees almost every day this month

As Ontario’s daily COVID-19 cases remain high, the LCBO has reported a COVID-19 case among employees almost every day in May

According to the LCBO, multiple locations reported cases across Toronto:

May 1

An employee at the 3111 Danforth Avenue location tested positive for COVID-19. The last shift worked was on April 28.

May 2

An employee who had worked at both the 1900 Eglinton Avenue East location and 1145 Danforth Avenue in Toronto tested positive for COVID-19. They had last worked on April 26 and April 27, respectively.

May 3

An employee at the 1125 Bloor Street East location in Mississauga has tested positive for COVID-19. They had last worked on April 25.

May 4

An employee at the 74 Dundas Street East location in Waterdown tested positive for the virus and had last worked on April 24.

May 5

An employee at the 31 Worthington Avenue location in Brampton tested positive for the virus and had last worked on May 1.

An employee at the 9970 Dufferin Street location in Vaughan was reported to have tested positive for the virus and had last worked on April 30.

May 6

An employee at 22 Poyntz Avenue was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19. They had last worked on April 28.

May 7

An employee at 2963 Kingston Road was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19. They had last worked on May 4.

May 9

An employee at the 7205 Goreway Drive location was reported to have tested positive for the virus and had last worked on May 5.

May 11

An employee at the 2625D Weston Road location tested positive for COVID-19 and had last worked on May 2.

The LCBO changed its store hours following the announcement of the province-wide Stay-at-Home order back in April.

In an email to Daily Hive, the LCBO confirmed that all of its locations across Ontario are set to close by 8 pm as of April 8. Stores will continue to operate at only 25% capacity.

They had recently added Mondays back onto its schedule as well.

“As the province continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions, the LCBO has updated our operating hours, including opening on Mondays,” said the LCBO spokesperson.

“We continue to restrict capacity and hours in accordance with public health guidance across the province,” said the LCBO.