LCBO won't be changing its hours as Ontario begins reopening this week

Ontario is heading into the first step of reopening on Friday, and despite the slightly loosened restrictions, the LCBO will not be extending or changing its hours.

In an email to Daily Hive, the liquor board said that they do not have an update on store hours at this time.

The LCBO changed its store hours following the announcement of the province-wide Stay-at-Home order back in April.

In March, the LCBO began opening its locations on Mondays again, almost a year after announcing that they would remain closed Mondays in response to the first state of emergency.

All of its locations across Ontario will continue to close by 8 pm. Its stores will remain operating at only 25% capacity.