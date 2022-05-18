FoodFood News

Here are the LCBO and The Beer Store hours for Victoria Day long weekend

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
May 18 2022, 3:20 pm
The LCBO and The Beer Store are changing their hours for Victoria Day, so if you want to stock up for the long weekend, plan accordingly.

In an email to Daily Hive, the LCBO confirmed all stores would be closed on Monday, May 23.

A rep added that LCBO Convenience Outlets might observe their regular hours where permitted by local municipalities.

However, the Beer Store will be open in the Toronto area from 11 am to 6 pm on Victoria Day.

Regular weekend hours will be in effect at both the LCBO and The Beer Store during the long weekend.

For the complete list of Beer Store locations and their hours, click here.

