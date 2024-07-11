A photo showing mock encampments in a Toronto park reportedly set up for the filming of Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent has resulted in polarizing discussions online, with some feeling that the scene was done in “poor taste” while others called on the City to better its encampment strategy.

The photos, uploaded to X by @observinthecity, show several tents propped up in the middle of Bickford Park in Little Italy, accompanied by signs that read “evictions kill” and “housing is a human right.”

Law and Order: Toronto has set up a fake encampment in Bickford Park. Anyone else feel that this is kind of in poor taste? pic.twitter.com/ntJY5won5U — Observing The City (@observinthecity) July 8, 2024

Similar to other Law & Order spin-offs, the police procedural drama series follows a squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crimes in Toronto, with some episodes inspired by real headlines out of the city.

YES. I saw this today and it took me a minute to realize it was fake and that just made me feel sad — Hoeceans 11 🍉 (@new_step_mom) July 9, 2024

The series was renewed for a second and third season in June 2024, with filming officially beginning in July.

i remember they evicted the actual people living there in tents a few summers back. shameful — 𝑒𝓂 (@regularbackwood) July 9, 2024

“Sigh……they better donate big time after filming,” one person wrote under the photos of the scene, while another pointed out that the show has repeatedly “dealt with other Toronto issues respectfully.”

Back in May, city councillor and chair of the city’s Economic and Community Development Committee, Alejandra Bravo, and general manager of Shelter and Support Services Gord Tanner shared details regarding Toronto’s updated encampment strategy.

No. I’m assuming they’re filming an episode that touches on the tent city controversy. — PJ (@PearlJamPat) July 9, 2024

At the time, the City said that it was evolving its approach to encampments and support for people experiencing homelessness based on feedback from the public, interested parties, and recommendations from the City’s ombudsman.

Staff also revealed that 28 of the 31 recommendations outlined in the Ombudsman’s March 2023 report on the clearing of encampments at three parks in the summer of 2021 had been completed.

Ombudsman Kwame Addo wrote that Toronto prioritized “speed over people” and “showed significant unfairness” in the way it cleared encampment sites at Alexandra Park, Trinity Bellwoods Park, and Lamport Stadium, noting that it showed a “lack of understanding” of the parks’ residents’ reality.

Why didn’t they film at a real one and pay the people there, who wanted, to be extras? — nicolas bello 🐀 (@nbellotoronto) July 9, 2024

In a May report, City staff recommended expanding the outreach model used at Dufferin Grove and Allan Gardens to additional encampment sites, exploring new service models as part of the Homelessness Services Capital Infrastructure Strategy, and enhancing shelter safety by implementing recommendations made in the recent CAMH Shelter Study.