The Lavazza IncluCity Festival is coming back to the Distillery District.

Summer weather in Toronto will be here before you know it, and the historic Distillery District will once again transform into an open-air cinema village this June.

With its booming film industry, Toronto hosts a variety of film festivals throughout the year, from the Hot Docs in the spring to TIFF in the fall. However, there’s nothing quite like catching a screening under the night sky, taking advantage of the city’s fleeting warm weather.

The 2023 Lavazza IncluCity Festival, organized by the Italian Contemporary Film Festival, is returning for its 12th year from June 26 to July 21, taking place for the second year in a row within Toronto’s landmark arts and cultural hub.

The Distillery District’s iconic cobblestone streets will be lined with outdoor theatres and patios, and several venues within the village will feature couch seating with large digital screens.

Festival-goers will be able to view movies outdoors from a selection of 40 feature films, 23 short films, and over 10 North American Premieres featuring the best of Italian contemporary cinema.

There will also be installations to admire, art exhibits, panel discussions, gourmet tastings, cocktail experiences, and live performances. You might also catch special guest appearances and red-carpet events.

Early bird movie packages are already on sale as of April 20. The Lavazza IncluCity Festival line-up will be announced on May 26, which is also when general admission tickets go on sale.