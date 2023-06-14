A Filipino restaurant in Toronto is set to permanently shut its doors at the end of this month after its owner revealed he’s been struggling with feelings of burnout and exhaustion.

Lamesa Filipino Food Club, located at 634 St. Clair Avenue W, is well known for its Filipino-inspired plates like fried chicken, BBQ skewers, chicken adobo fries, milkfish, and kamayan-style platters.

Lamesa’s owner, Les Sabliano, posted a bittersweet message to the restaurant’s Instagram page that announced its permanent closure.

“I’ve poured a lot into this business over the past 11 years but lately I’ve really felt the feelings of burnout and exhaustion that I’m sure many others in the industry can relate to all too well so we decided it is time for a change,” he explained.

“Our most sincere gratitude goes out to all who have supported this restaurant over the past 11 years-staff and guests alike. I’m really looking forward to the next phase and to being more present in my own life with my partner and my sons,” the announcement reads.

“Moving forward we plan to continue manufacturing our hot sauce and I can’t wait to spend more time dedicated to my art and my family. I am now standing on the ground that walks, taking me to my highest good. I am learning to let go and am excited to see what happens next.”

Loyal customers have just a few days left to grab a bite at the cherished restaurant. Lamesa’s last day of service will be on Sunday, June 25.