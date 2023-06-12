A historic pub in Corktown, known for its extensive craft beer menu and patio seating, has permanently closed.

Dominion Pub and Kitchen, located at 500 Queen Street E., was the most recent iteration of the Dominion on Queen, a landmark brewpub that was first established in 1889 at the base of the Dominion Hotel.

Situated right at the corner of Queen Street East and Sumach Street, the space was admired for its “old-world Victorian charm” and contemporary gastropub vibes.

The neighbourhood destination came to be known for its pub grub-style food, including wings, burgers, nachos, and poutine, as well as daily specials, hand-crafted cocktails, live entertainment, and local craft beers.

The pub was under the ownership of FAB Restaurant Concepts, which is the same hospitality company behind restaurants like IRENE, Brazen Head Irish Pub, Murphy’s Law, and Pogue Mahone.

A statement from a representative at FAB Concepts was posted to a local condo community group, Lofts at 90 Sumach, on May 21.

“We’re super saddened, we had to permanently close, we 100% did not want to, but had to. Trust me, I live at King and River just around the corner and it was my local too! It’s a real shame,” the statement reads.

“We don’t have any plans for it, it’s in ownerships hands now (building ownership), they might lease it out to a new hospitality owner, not sure but I hope it becomes something great.”

blogTO attempted to contact FAB Concepts on multiple occasions but did not receive a comment back in time for this article.