A Toronto restaurant wants you to stuff your face with as many pancakes as possible for only $17.

The Lakeview Diner, famously open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is giving hungry Toronto residents a new reason to stop by this week — they’ll be offering all-you-can-eat buttermilk pancakes for just $17 in honour of Shrove (Pancake) Tuesday.

All for the same flat rate, you can opt to have your pancakes served straight up with real Canadian maple syrup or have your choice of peanut butter and Nutella banana pancakes or strawberry banana pancakes with whipped cream.

You might also like: Canadian brewery flooded with negative reviews after Trudeau visit

Tim Hortons just dropped some sweet and spicy new menu items

A&W just released a hot new burger based on a popular menu hack

If you want to add a little protein to your breakfast, you can add a side of bacon, maple sausage or peameal bacon for an extra $4.

You can also go the savoury route and get an egg benny served atop a stack of pancakes or cornflake fried chicken and pancakes with gravy, both for $21.

The offer will run all day and night (it is a 24-hour diner, after all,) on February 13, and make sure you wear your stretchy pants.